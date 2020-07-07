Final-year university examinations to be conducted by September-end; UGC revisits its earlier guidelines

New Delhi: Union HRD Ministry on Monday (July 6) announced that final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end, deferring the schedule from July in view of the COVID-19 situation. The decision by the HRD Ministry came following a nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct the exams as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The announcement has put to rest speculations that the exams for final-year students may be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation. The UGC's panel of experts, headed by Haryana University vice-chancellor R C Kuhad, was on June 25 asked to review the final-year examination guidelines issued on April 29. The examinations were scheduled to be held in July.

The HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', took to Twitter to say, "The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations. In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that.."

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

Pokhroyal also attached the UGC's revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highlights of the UGC guidelines are:

1. In view of the emerging situation related to COVID-19 pandemic in India, it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students. At the same time, it is very crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally.

Academic evaluation of students is very important milestone in any education system. The performance in examinations gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability.

2. The terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode.

3. The students of terminal semester/ final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability.

4. In case a student of terminal semester/ final year is unable to appear in the examination conducted by the University for whatsoever the reason(s) may be, he/she may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such course(s)/ paper(s), which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience/ disadvantage. The above provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure.

5. The guidelines regarding intermediate semester/ year examination, as notified on 29.04.2020 will remain unchanged. • If need be, the relevant details pertaining to the Admissions and Academic Calendar in the universities and colleges shall be issued separately in place of those mentioned in the earlier guidelines issued on 29th April, 2020.

Earlier in April 2020, the UGC constituted an Expert Committee to deliberate and make recommendations regarding the issues related to examinations and academic calendar. Based on the Report of the Committee the UGC issued guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar on 29.04.2020.

The Expert Committee was requested by the UGC to revisit the guidelines and suggest options for examinations, admissions in the Universities/ Colleges, and also for the beginning of the new academic sessions as the number of COVID cases is still increasing. The Commission in its emergent meeting held on 06.07.2020 accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the 'UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic'.

Notably, various states had recommended cancellation of final year exams due to spike in coronavirus cases. A few states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have already announced their plans in this regard.

There have been repetitive demands from students and a section of Delhi University teachers for cancellation of Open Book Examination (OBE) online for final year students citing the digital divide.