Finance Ministry rubbishes reports of central govt employees salary cut amid lockdown

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday denied reports that claimed salary cut of central government employees amid coronavirus pandemic and said that the reports claiming the same are false and have no basis.

Taking to its official Twitter handle Finance Ministry said, '' There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever.''

The Finance Ministry has earlier also warned people to stay away from rumors and fake news which can create a situation of panic among the masses.

Prior to this the Finance Ministry has also clarified no cut in pension disbursements and had assured people that pensions and salaries will not be affected during the time of emergency.