FIR against Congress MLA Umang Singhar for allegedly raping, mentally harassing woman

Umang Singhar represents the Gandhwani constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the Indian National Congress.

FIR against Congress MLA Umang Singhar for allegedly raping, mentally harassing woman

BHOPAL: An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Umang Singhar for allegedly raping and mentally harassing a woman as per an ANI report. The FIR was registered at Naugaon police station in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. News agency ANI reported on Monday, "FIR registered against Congress MLA Umang Singhar at Naugaon PS in Dhar for allegedly raping & mentally harassing a woman. Case registered u/s 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offences) & 498 (enticing/taking away/detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of IPC."

 

He represents the Gandhwani constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the Indian National Congress. Umang was the former forest minister of the state from 2019-2020. He is known for his connect to the tribal community.

According to a report by Jagran News, the victim alleged that the MLA had harassed, assaulted, and misbehaved with her from November 2021 to November 18, 2022. She claimed that her residence is located behind the PWD. She also accused the Congress MLA of rape and on the basis of these allegations, a case was registered against the MLA.

