हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aligarh

FIR lodged against over 60 women for protesting against CAA in Aligarh

Police said that the protest organised by the agitated women was in violation of Section 144.

FIR lodged against over 60 women for protesting against CAA in Aligarh
IANS Photo (Dated Dec 29)

Aligarh: An first information report (FIR) has been filed on Saturday against 60-70 women in Aligarh for allegedly staging the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR).

Police said that the protest organised by the agitated women was in violation of Section 144."Some women tried to stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register, which is a violation of Section 144. So, an FIR has been registered against 60-70 unknown women," said Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO) of Aligarh Civil Lines.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country, including Assam against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags:
AligarhAnti-CAA protestsUttar PradeshCitizenship Amendment Act
Next
Story

Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for human chain event in Patna

Must Watch

PT16M22S

Morning Zee: Watch today's top news stories; January 19, 2020