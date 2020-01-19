FIR lodged against over 60 women for protesting against CAA in Aligarh

Aligarh: An first information report (FIR) has been filed on Saturday against 60-70 women in Aligarh for allegedly staging the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR).

Police said that the protest organised by the agitated women was in violation of Section 144."Some women tried to stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register, which is a violation of Section 144. So, an FIR has been registered against 60-70 unknown women," said Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO) of Aligarh Civil Lines.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country, including Assam against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.