Fire

Fire at ATM kiosk engulfs multi-storey building in Noida’s Bhangel area - WATCH

"The fire was brought under control in half an hour. A large part of the building was saved from destruction as the fire was contained to the outer side of the building," a fire official said.

Credits: ANI

Noida: A fire broke out at a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Noida on Friday (May 27, 2022) night, officials said. No individual was injured in the fire which broke out around 10 PM in the crowded Bhangel area, prompting deployment of firefighters and local police at the spot immediately, they said.

The fire is suspected to have started from an ATM kiosk on the ground floor before spreading into the other floors of the four-storey building which has some flats in the upper half and shops in the lower half, the officials said.

"Fire service officials along with water tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in half an hour. A large part of the building was saved from destruction as the fire was contained to the outer side of the building," a fire official said.

No individual was hurt in the incident and the firefighters prevented it from spreading into adjoining buildings also, the official added.

Over 600 incidents of fire have been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April end this year, with the Fire Service department holding more than 100 awareness campaigns across Noida and Greater Noida, according to official figures. 

