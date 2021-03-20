Fire breaks out on Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station

New Delhi: Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi luggage compartment caught fire on Saturday (March 20) morning at Ghaziabad railway station. The authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. No injury or casualty has been reported so far.

The incident comes a week after a massive fire broke out in Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, near Kansro area due to a short circuit.

Fire breaks out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qjgCuSWdMF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2021

Additionally, earlier this month, nine people lost their lives, which included rail staffers and fire officials in a fire that broke out on the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway’s office in Kolkata.

Following the repetitive incidents of fire in trains and railway premises, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had ordered the officials to concentrate on preventive measures for fire hazards, identify breaches in fire safety and ensure general alertness for passengers smoking on board.

“Safety remains the focus area of Railway operations and no one should let the guard down on that front. A thorough review and rechecking of all safety measures in the running of trains needs to be taken up by all concerned,” the minister said at a review meeting.

