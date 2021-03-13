Fire breaks out on Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the compartments in the train. The passengers managed to get to safety before the compartment burst into flames.

The fire which broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train today has been brought under control; all passengers safe: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/VuVPfOIatg — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit. "A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro.

All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far," Kumar said.