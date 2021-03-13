हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shatabdi Express

Fire breaks out on Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train in Uttarakhand

A compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express caught fire due to a short circuit.

Fire breaks out on Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train in Uttarakhand
Picture credit: ANI

Dehradun: A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the compartments in the train. The passengers managed to get to safety before the compartment burst into flames.

 

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit. "A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. 

All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far," Kumar said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shatabdi Expressfire alertTrain on fireUttarakhand
Next
Story

Amarnath Yatra to be held between June 28 and August 22 this year

Must Watch

PT4M43S

Bollywood Breaking: Film 'Anand' completes 50 years