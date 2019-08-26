close

Uttar Pradesh

Fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

A major fire broke out at Spice Mall in Noida Sector 21 A on Monday. The fire broke out on the second floor of the mall. Fire Brigade personnel have arrived at the mall to control the raging inferno.

Representational image

A major fire broke out at Spice Mall in Noida Sector 21 A on Monday. The fire broke out on the second floor of the mall. Fire Brigade personnel have arrived at the mall to control the raging inferno.

(This is a developing story)

