Fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

A major fire broke out at Spice Mall in Noida Sector 21 A on Monday. The fire broke out on the second floor of the mall. Fire Brigade personnel have arrived at the mall to control the raging inferno.
(This is a developing story)
