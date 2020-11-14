हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Fire breaks out at Tamil Nadu's Madurai, two firefighters dead

Fire broke out at a shop in Tamil Nadu's Navabathkana area of Madurai on Friday night. Two fire officers have lost their lives in the fire fighting operations.

Fire breaks out at Tamil Nadu&#039;s Madurai, two firefighters dead
ANI photo

Madurai: Fire broke out at a shop in Tamil Nadu's Navabathkana area of Madurai on Friday night. Two fire officers have lost their lives in the fire fighting operations.

Further details awaited.

Tamil NaduMadurai firefirefighters
