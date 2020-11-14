Fire breaks out at Tamil Nadu's Madurai, two firefighters dead

Madurai: Fire broke out at a shop in Tamil Nadu's Navabathkana area of Madurai on Friday night. Two fire officers have lost their lives in the fire fighting operations.
Further details awaited.
