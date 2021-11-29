हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fire

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Neb Sarai

A fire broke out in scrap godowns and shanties in the Neb Sarai area, reported ANI.

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Neb Sarai
ANI Twitter

New Delhi: A fire broke out in scrap godowns and shanties in the Neb Sarai area, reported ANI.

"20 fire engines were sent to the spot. Fire is almost extinguished. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Still, we will check thoroughly once again," SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

