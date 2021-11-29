Fire breaks out in Delhi's Neb Sarai

New Delhi: A fire broke out in scrap godowns and shanties in the Neb Sarai area, reported ANI.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in scrap godowns and shanties in Neb Sarai. "20 fire engines were sent to the spot. Fire is almost extinguished. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Still, we will check thoroughly once again," SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service says. pic.twitter.com/e8kVWQYNnC — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

"20 fire engines were sent to the spot. Fire is almost extinguished. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Still, we will check thoroughly once again," SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service told ANI.