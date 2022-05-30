हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fire

Fire breaks out in parking lot of building in Dwarka; 5 sustain minor burn injuries, 52 safely evacuated

All 52 residents of the building, including 24 women, an equal number of men and four children were immediately evacuated, said the fire department. 

Fire breaks out in parking lot of building in Dwarka; 5 sustain minor burn injuries, 52 safely evacuated
Representational image

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a parking lot of a building in Dwarka on Monday (May 30, 2022) in which five people sustained minor burn injuries, while 52 residents of the building were evacuated by the Delhi Fire Service officials. The distress call was received by the fire department at 1.30 am, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site. The director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg informed that the fire started from the electric meter boards placed in the parking lot. 

Ten vehicles, including motorcycles, were damaged in the fire. The five people who sustained minor burn injuries were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, he said.

All 52 residents of the building, including 24 women, an equal number of men and four children were immediately evacuated because of the plume of smoke caused by the fire, said the fire department. 

Building, comprising basement, ground plus four floors with an area of about 400 sq yard, houses 26 flats. 

