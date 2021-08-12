Woman rescued after she fell into 50-feet deep well in Kerala’s Wayanad- Watch

Wayanad: In an unusual incident Kerala's Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman who accidentally fell into a 50-feet deep well on Tuesday (August 10).

In a video shared on Twitter by ANI, fire department personnel and local residents can be seen pulling out a lady with the help of a net who reportedly fell into a 50-feet deep well in Kerala’s Wayanad.

ANI shared the video on Twitter with a caption that read: "Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad." Watch:

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad (10.08) pic.twitter.com/5tG6Jq0vx3 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

The fire department arrived at the spot after the locals got to know about the incident. Local people joined hands with the fire department to conduct the rescue operation.

The video went viral in a couple of hours and gained nearly 9k views and hundreds of comments appreciating the work of the fire department and locals.

