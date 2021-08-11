Groom goes down on one knee during varmala ceremony- Watch adorable video

New Delhi: It’s common for partners to go on their knees while proposing, but have you seen grooms go down on their knees during a varmala ceremony? Well, if not, here is a groom who not only dropped on his knee while the bride put varmala but also did not shy away from displaying love and affection for his partner.

In a video shared by an Instagram handle named ‘Witty wedding’ on May 8, the groom, dressed in an off-white sherwani, instead of being lifted up by his friends during the varmala ritual, can be seen going down on his knee. After the bride, who adorned a beautiful lehenga, helps him get up, he embraces her and kisses her forehead. The couple completes the ritual amidst bubbles and a shower of flower petals.

Watch the adorable couple here:

Netizens showered love on the couple and the video has garnered more than 6000 likes on Instagram.

Indian wedding videos are a craze among netizens as they capture the essence of love and togetherness of the couple. The couples are also finding new and inventive ways to make their wedding ceremonies memorable.

