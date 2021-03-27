Fire destroys over 500 shops at Fashion Street in Pune, officials yet to determine cause

Pune: Over 500 shops were burnt down in a fire that broke out at the Fashion Street market in Pune. The authorities said on Saturday (March 27) that they managed to contain the fire and douse it but many shop owners suffered major property damage.

No casualties have been reported as of now. However, hawkers and shop owners have suffered heavy losses.

As per the fire department, the fire had broken out around 11 pm and around 16 fire tenders as well as two water tankers were utilised to douse the fire on Friday(March 26) night.

The fire is now under control, informed the Chief Fire Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday."

At around 1:06 am, the fire was brought under control. Cooling operations are on. About 60 fire officials including 10 officers are at the spot," informed Prashant Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, according to news agency ANI.

"Fire has been controlled. No casualty has been reported so far but there was a heavy loss to the hawkers and shop owners as their shops were gutted in fire," he added.

The Fashion Street on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area is a famous 'window shopping' destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, goggles and other accessories.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV