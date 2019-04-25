Fire in Air India aircraft's auxiliary power unit during repair, no injuries reported

An Air India aircraft caught fire on Wednesday night at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The plane was empty at the time of repair work.

According to a video released by news agency ANI on Thursday, the fire could be seen at the tail end of the aircraft. The Boeing 777 flight, which was scheduled for San Francisco, caught fire in the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). The fire in the flight AI-173 started during the repair of the AC.

Taking to Twitter, Air India announced that the flight, which was scheduled to depart on Thursday has been postponed. The airline apologised for the same.

"AI-173/DEL- SFO of 25th April is postponed and will now depart at 1000LT. We apologize to our esteemed passengers for this delay," tweeted Air India.

The airline has termed it a minor incident, according to ANI. The fire was doused immediately. There has been no reports of any injuries or damage.