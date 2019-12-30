Fire reported at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg; 9 fire tenders reach spot

A fire was reported at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Monday evening. At least nine fire tenders have been deputed to douse the sudden fire. No injuries have been reported yet.

The fire was reported at around 7.25 pm, according to news agency ANI. The minor fire incident occurred due to a short circuit in the electric cables, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) taking to micro-blogging site Twitter. The situation, however, is under control, it added. The PMO also clarified that the incident didn't occur at the residence or the office area of PM Modi but in the Special Protection Group (SPG) reception area of the Lok Kalyan Marg complex.

Shortly after the incident, the PMO took to Twiter and gave an update on the matter. "There was a minor fire at Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now.