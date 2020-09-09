First Kisan Rail from South India chugs off with fresh fruits to Delhi

New Delhi: The first 'Kisan Rail' from south India chugged off from Anantapuramu on Wednesday (September 9) carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits to Azadpur Mandi in the national Capital.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off the inaugural Kisan Rail, the second in the country, via a video link from New Delhi and Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said, "Agriculture produce needs the best possible distribution and returns. Indian farmers have proved that they would never be deterred by any calamity or challenge. Kisan Rail will ensure that agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country.”

The Agriculture Minister said, "it is the first Kisan Rail from South India connecting to National capital for the benefit of the farmers. “It is a great day for farmers. Kisan Rail was announced in the budget. Agriculture produce needs the best possible distribution and returns. Indian farmers have proved that they would never be deterred by any calamity or challenge. Kisan Rail will ensure that agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country,” he added.

"Indian Railways is committed to the facilitation of marketing the farmer’s produce," said Suresh C Angadi, Minister of State for Railways.

The other dignitaries who joined the event included Union MOS for Railways Suresh Angadi, Anantapuramu MP T Rangaiah, South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya, Anantapuramu District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Guntakal Railway Division Manager Alok Tiwari long with others.

The key details of the first Kisan Rail of South India are:

1. The newly introduced Kisan Rail starts from Anantapur Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh and reaches Adarsh Nagar Station, New Delhi.

2. The rake is loaded with 14 parcel vans – 4 vans load meant for Nagpur and another 10 Vans load for Adarsh Nagar – totalling 332 tonnes.

3. The inaugural Kisan Rail loaded with Tomato, Bananas, Sweet Orange, Papaya, Muskmelons and Mangoes.

4. The train provides fast transport connectivity between Anantapur to New Delhi with a distance of 2150 Km being covered in approximately 40 hours.

5. Anantapur is fast becoming the Fruit Bowl of Andhra Pradesh. More than 80% of the 58 lakh MT of fruits vegetables in the district is marketed out of the state, particularly to the north Indian states of Delhi, UP, Punjab, and Haryana among others.

Earlier this was being transported by roadways which were not only time taking but also leading to a reduction in price realisation of the farmers due to en route damages. Transportation by railway provides safe, reliable, and fast transportation which will aid in better price realization for the farmers and thereby helping in better incomes for the farmers and traders.

6. The Railway team at Guntakal (particularly the newly set up Business Development Unit) along with the cooperation of the district administration and state government officials have played a crucial role in making the farmers/traders aware of the benefits in loading by railways, which led to today’s inaugural rail.

Notably, the Kisan Rail is planned to be run once a week now but as harvesting picks up after October, the frequency may be increased from January based on the demand.