First phase of new railway station in Ayodhya modelled on Ram temple to be completed by June 2021

Northern Railways has announced that the first phase of the new modern railway station in Ayodhya will be completed by June 2021. It is to be noted that the station will be built on the theme of Ram temple and will be equipped with all modern facilities.

Northern Railways General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said that in the first phase, the work of platform number 1,2, the work of verandah, stairs and passage and the construction of the premises will be completed. Chaudhary said that the construction of this station was approved in 2017-18 and it will cost about Rs 104 crore to build it. He said that the work of the first phase of Ayodhya station will be completed by June 2021.

“In pursuing this dedication and keeping in view the environment of the present and future of Ayodhya. Keeping in view the importance, the railways are in the direction of providing high-class infrastructural facilities, passenger amenities, cleanliness, beauty and various desired facilities with high-quality standards in Ayodhya railway station,” the Northern Railways said in a statement.

Chaudhary noted that Ayodhya has spiritual significance and keeping in mind that importance in future, the railway is modernizing Ayodhya railway station. The new station will have dome and pillars just like the Ram temple, added Chaudhary. After the completion of the construction work, this station will be spread over one lakh square feet.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that Railways is redeveloping Ayodhya station under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for crores of devotees who will go to see Ram temple. Goyal added that the new station building will be constructed in the second phase.

The facilities at station will increase in the number of ticket windows, increase in the number of waiting rooms, construction of three air-conditioned toilets, 17-bed male dormitory and 10-bed female dormitory. Other facilities will include footover bridge, food plaza, shops, and toilets. Apart from these, tourist center, taxi booth, Shishu Vihar etc.