Bihar

First pic: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, is engaged now

As per the reports, the engagement ceremony was attended by the people close to the Yadav family.

Image: Special Arrangement

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national President Lalu Prasad Yadav, will get married soon. His engagement took place in Delhi today, and we have received the first picture from the ceremony.

As per reports, the engagement ceremony was attended only by the family members and people close to the family.

According to sources, Tejashwi's life partner is from Haryana and both know each other for a long-time.

Image

Earlier, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, who is considered close to Lalu Prasad`s family, told IANS, "As per the information that I have, engagement of Tejashwi Yadav is on Thursday. RJD workers are happy after hearing the news."

RJD leaders also distributed sweets in Patna's Maner.

Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya had also confirmed the news on Twitter.

(With inputs from ANI)

BiharTejashwi YadavHaryanaLalu Prasad YadavEngagementfirst pic
