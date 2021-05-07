First shipment of COVID-19 relief material from Netherlands arrives in India

New Delhi: The first shipment of COVID-19 relief materials, including 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and more, from the Netherlands arrived in India on Friday (May 7, 2021).

These relief materials from the Netherlands landed in India are a part of humanitarian assistance to India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took it to his official Twitter handle to break the news. Bagchi wrote, "Further strengthening our multifaceted cooperation. First of the shipment of 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from the Netherlands arrives. Over the coming days, remaining medical equipment would be shipped. Value this support from our friend Netherlands."

Additionally, several other nations, including the UK, US, Germany and Russia have also extended support to assist India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by enhancing its healthcare system.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (May 6, 2021), India recorded over 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

