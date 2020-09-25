First-year classes for session 2020-21 to commence from November 1: UGC

New Delhi: The academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students will commence from November 1, 2020 stated the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest guidelines. The UGC has directed the educational institutions to complete merit/entrance-based admission process by October 2020.

Keeping in concern the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the guidelines also stated that in case of delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, the universities may start the session from November 18, says the latest guidelines issued by the UGC.

The information was shared by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Twitter on Friday, saying, "In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21."

In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21. For more details, visit the UGC website: https://t.co/HTMOrA0jNl#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/1i7xhumDk7 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 25, 2020

According to the guidelines, the last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats will be November 31.

On the other hand, the institutions, where admissions are sole though entrance tests, and which have completed the necessary requirements or are likely to do so in near future, have been directed to start their academic sessions for the first year under-graduate and post-graduate students at the earliest. They can accept the relevant documents of qualifying examinations by December 31, said the UGC guidelines.

The UGC guidelines stated:

1. The institutions where admissions are solely through entrance tests and have completed the necessary requirements or are likely to complete these requirements in near future. may start their academic session of 1st year at the earliest. If necessity arises. provisional admissions may also be made. The relevant documents of qualifying examination be accepted up to 31.12.2020.

2. Merit/ entrance based admissions to the first-year programmes for the session 2020-21 be completed by the end of October 2020. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be 30.11.2020

3. The academic calendar for the first year students' proposed in the Guidelines dated 29.04.2020 stands amended. Hence, the academic Session 2020-21 may commence from 01.11.2020 for first year students. Accordingly, the following calendar is suggested for the academic session 2020-2021.

Further, the UGC has suggested the institutions to conduct the first semester/year examinations between March 8 and 26, 2021. It has also asked the universities to follow six-day week pattern for the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22, besides curtailing breaks to compensate for the loss of classes.

Terming the session as a special case, the UGC has also ordered the institutions to refund full admission fees on account of cancellation of admissions/migration of students up to November 30. Thereafter, the institutions can deduct not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee for cancellations/withdrawal up to December 31.

Notwithstanding these, every college/university has been directed to follow the mandatory guidelines regarding academic activities in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.