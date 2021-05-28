Five arrested in Bengaluru in relation to viral video of rape, assault on social media

Bengaluru: The police in Bengaluru have arrested five people, including a woman, on Thursday (May 27, 2021) for allegedly raping a woman, torturing her and recording the assault.

These arrests were made hours after Assam Police shared visuals from horrific video doing rounds on social media in which a young girl was brutally assaulted and tortured by five people.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also took it to his official Twitter handle to appeal to the police of all states and Union territories to chip in.

“Based on a video clip, wherein one woman was subjected to physical abuse and tortured by a group of people, five culprits including a woman, visible in the clip were immediately traced and secured by Bengaluru City Police,” a statement by Bengaluru Police said.

“On the basis of the contents of the video clip and facts as disclosed during preliminary interrogation of the secured persons, a case of rape, assault and under other relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused in Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station,” the statement added.

Police believe that both the accused and victim were residents of Bangladesh.

“As per the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial disputes, the culprits brutalized the victim, who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking. The investigation is being carried out in full earnestness under the close supervision of senior officers,” Kamal Pant, Bengaluru police commissioner, said.

