Video of young girl brutally tortured by five men goes viral, Assam Police releases images of culprits

NEW DELHI: A video of a young girl being brutally tortured by five men in Assam has gone viral on social media. The video shows five unidentified men thrashing and torturing a young girl

However, the time or place of this incident is not clear. In view of the viral video, the Assam Police has released the images of the five suspected culprits and sought more information from the public leading to their arrest.

It has also announced a reward for those who have any information about these culprits.

“These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely,” the Assam Police said in its Twitter handle.

In the viral video, the culprits can be seen slapping the girl, believed to be from the northeast, and also hitting the victim’s face before stripping her naked.



Some media reports quoted Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Robin Hibu saying that police are trying to ascertain the identities of the criminals. “We are trying to identify the culprits. Police are on the job,” Robin Hibu said.

Hibu clarified that this video has nothing to do with the late Lovikali Sumi, a Nagaland resident who had committed suicide in Jodhpur, Rajasthan where she worked.

He, however, said that a probe is underway.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju too made a similar statement on Twitter.

The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had detail discussion with the Police Commisioner of Jodhpur.

"The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had a detailed discussion with the Police Commissioner of Jodhpur. However, there must be all-out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils,'' he tweeted.

