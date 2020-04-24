Five arrested in Delhi with restricted drug worth Rs 3 crore

New Delhi: Uttam Nagar police arrested five drug peddlers including two women with 332 grams of amphetamine medicines which is restricted for sale. According to the Delhi Police, the estimated price of the restricted drug in the international market is around Rs 3 crore.

Dwarka district DCP Anto Alphonse on Thursday told IANS the police came to know about this gang at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and ASI Praveen was asked to tap the gang. ASI Praveen came to know that some gang members are about to reach metro pillar number 703 (near Om Vihar) in Uttam Nagar to sell the drug.

On the basis of this information, SHO Uttam Nagar police station Inspector Raj Kumar and Dabri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bijendra Singh were asked to supervise the team including Sub-inspectors Rohtash, Goving, constable Ajay, Jaswant and women constable Neeraj, which was deployed to nab the drug peddlers.

As soon as suspected smuggler Manoj Kumar reached near Om Vihar Phase-1, the team caught him, Alphonse said. The investigation revealed that the pouches contained 94 grams of amphetamine.

A case was registered against Manoj under the Narcotics Act in the police station Uttam Nagar.

Manoj Kumar (24) told the police that he is from Bihar and currently residing in Om Vihar. He also said that a female drug peddler is also in his gang. At present, raids are being conducted in search of that woman.

On the information of Manoj, a team under DCP Dwarka caught other smugglers including a woman.