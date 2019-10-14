close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Five detained for thrashing man, chopping off his hair in Uttar Pradesh

An FIR has been registered in the matter based on the victim's statement. The incident took place on October 11 when a few locals here tied a man to a tree in Bayara village.

Five detained for thrashing man, chopping off his hair in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image

Siddharthnagar: Police have detained five people here who are seen beating up a man tied to a tree and chopping his hair forcefully in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, based on the victim's statement, an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Live TV

"According to the victim, the incident took place on October 11 when a few locals here tied him to a tree in Bayara village. The locals later thrashed him and forcefully chopped his hair. We have identified and detained five people. The search is on for the remaining. Strict action will be taken against those responsible based on the statement given by the victim's kin," said Vijay Dhul, Superintendent of Police.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshFIRdetention
Next
Story

Uttarakhand: Eight dead, five injured after vehicle falls into Kail river

Must Watch

PT43M15S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Congress-NCP is against abrogation of Article 370 in J&K?