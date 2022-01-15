Five killed, two wounded as car collides with bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur

New Delhi: Five people were killed and two injured on Saturday (January 15) after the car they were travelling in collided with a bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, PTI reported.

According to the police, the accident that killed five took place in the morning due to dense fog. The deceased have been identified as Sita aged 65 years old, Sanju (22), Rahul (10) Ajay (5) and Bhaliram (42). The two injured were admitted to the district hospital, the police added.

The car, full of passengers, was on its way to Jodhpur from Nagaur while the bus was going towards Bikaner.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV