COVID-19

Five Maharashtra ministers tested COVID-19 positive in last week

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was the latest addition to the long list of ministers to have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and School Education Minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the virus.  

Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, five of the state ministers have tested positive for the virus in the last week.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was the latest addition to the long list of ministers to have tested positive for COVID-19. 

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested," he tweeted.

Earlier, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and School Education Minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the virus.

So far, 26 out of 43 ministers in the Maharashtra government have been tested for the virus. Among the infected are deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and PWD minister Ashok Chavan.

Maharashtra government has placed restrictions across several districts in the state following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

