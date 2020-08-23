Five of family, including 4-yr-old child, found hanging at home in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

TIKAMGARH: A retired government employee, his wife and three other family members, including a four-year-old minor child, were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Sunday (August 23).

PTI quoted District Superintendent of Police Prashant Khare saying that a few neighbours alerted the police after they noticed that nobody came out of the house on Sunday morning. The police later reached the spot and got opened the door which was bolted from inside.

They found Dharamdas Soni (62), a retired state government employee, his wife Poona (55), their son Manohar (27), daughter-in-law Sonam (25) and a four-year-old grandson hanging from the ceiling, the official said.

The police said the bodies were sent for postmortem, adding that an investigation was underway into the case from all angles.