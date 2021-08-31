हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

Five women held for hitting woman with sticks, stones in Telangana

The woman in a complaint to police said that the women, trespassed into the house of her paternal uncle and beat her with sticks and stones.

Five women held for hitting woman with sticks, stones in Telangana
Image for representation

Hyderabad: Five women, who allegedly beat up a 36-year-old woman, an accused in a murder case, with sticks and stones and disrobed her at a hamlet in Suryapet District were arrested on Monday, police said.

The woman in a complaint to police said on August 28, 10 people, most of them women, trespassed into the house of her paternal uncle and beat her with sticks and stones, removed her clothes and insulted her modesty and took away some gold ornaments.

Based on the complaint a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and five women of the group were arrested, police said. Efforts were on to nab other accused, who are absconding.

The woman is one of the accused in a murder case of a man of the hamlet in June this year and recently came out from jail on bail, police said, adding the group of people who assaulted her are relatives of the deceased.

In a related development, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on its own took cognisance of media reports about the incident and on Monday directed police to investigate the matter. 

