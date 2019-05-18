close

accident

Five women of family killed as car falls into gorge

The mishap occurred when the family was returning from Satna. Man behind the wheel lost control over the vehicle near a culvert on Panna-Kakarhati road and it fell into a gorge.

Panna: Five women of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near here, police said Saturday. The accident took place Friday night, police said.

"The mishap occurred when the family of Mahesh Gupta, a resident of Kakarhati, was returning from Satna. Gupta, who was behind the wheel, lost control over the vehicle near a culvert on Panna-Kakarhati road and it fell into a gorge," Panna Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Kujur said.

Four women of the family- Munni Gupta (50), Anju Gupta (40), Jyoti Gupta (35) and Baddi Gupta (35)- died on the spot, while another member- Puja Gupta- died while she was being taken to a hospital in Rewa, he said.

Live TV

Manoj Gupta, who suffered injuries in the accident, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

