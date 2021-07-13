Flash floods at Himachal: Rescue operations on, warning issued for locals & tourists

As heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on July 12, it wreaked havoc across the state, leading to flooding and massive landslides. Several images of houses being damaged and vehicles being swept away in flash flood surfaced on the internet, shocking people from across the country. Boh Valley in Kangra dstrict was one of the worst-hit and rescue operations are underway currently (July 13).

Flash flood woes

Authorities along with locals were seen clearing the roads and helping in rescue and relief operations at the valley. Rescuers on July 13 said seven villagers were rescued from Himachal Pradesh`s Kangra district and nine people are still missing. Senior Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told the media that the rescue operation is on, IANS reported.

"We can`t say it is a cloudburst in Dharamshala but initially it is a flash flood case due to heavy rain," Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district had told ANI. Due to heavy rains, the water level in Manjhi River drastically rose damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala.

Sandeep Kumar, Vice president Gram panchayat Bagali in Kangra district told ANI on Monday that there were at least 10 shops in the area which received severe damage. "There were about 4-5 houses also, which completely drowned. The ones that are left might also go down with the river," he had added.

Also, at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district, the landslide blocked the Gangotri national highway on Tuesday. Huge boulders and debris have fallen on the road, blocking the Gangotri national highway. According to the district administration officials, the border road organization (BRO) was seen trying to clear the highway.

Warning for locals and tourists

Apart from the locals, tourists visitng the state have been impacted too. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been witnessing an influx of tourists over the past few weeks, as several COVID restrictions were lifted. The flash floods have left many tourists and their family members back home worried. However, as per a report in The Times of India, all tourists are accounted for till now and have been advised to stay put wherever they are as heavy rain is expected on Tuesday (July 13) too. Everyone, including locals, has been advised to keep away from rivers and nullahs. Some 80 tourists stranded for hours were rescued from the Triund area beyond McLeodganj, the TOI report mentioned.

Live TV