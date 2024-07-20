Flight Horror: Woman Alleges Jindal Executive Groped Her, Showed Porn Clips

Incidents of misbehaviour and assaults involving women during flights have become increasingly common. A recent incident involving a woman on a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi has sparked yet another debate over women's safety.

The woman was allegedly shown pornographic clips and groped by a senior executive from Jindal Group. She was flying with Etihad Airways when the man named Dinesh Kr Saraogi, who she claimed was in his mid-sixties, started engaging with her in a casual conversation before making his move.

Started Casual Conversation; Made His Move

The 28-year-old woman identified herself as the co-chair of the India Conference at Harvard University. She recounted the harrowing experience on the social media platform ‘X.’ She shared an incident that happened to her during a flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi, which was a transit to Boston.

She recalled that she was sitting next to an industrialist who she claimed was the CEO of Jindal Steel. He told her about his life in Oman, where he now resided, though he frequently traveled. His conversation began innocently enough, touching upon the roots, family, and hobbies. He hailed from Churu in Rajasthan and shared that both of his sons were married and settled in the US, the woman said.

As the conversation progressed, he inquired about hobbies, specifically if she enjoyed watching movies. When she responded affirmatively, he mentioned having some movie clips on his phone.

I was seated next to an industrialist (Dinesh Kr. Saraogi, CEO of Jindal Steel)

He must be roughly 65 in age & told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up - very normal conversation about our roots, family etc



He is from Churu in Rajasthan... — Ananya Chhaochharia (She/her) (@ananyac05) July 18, 2024

The woman said, "He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!" The situation rapidly escalated as he began groping her.

Flight staffs quickly relocated her to other seating area, offering me tea and fruits to calm her nerves.

She added, “I am forever grateful to your 2 crew members on flight EY 257 on July 16 from CCU to AUH, who shielded me and stood by through this ordeal.” The woman further expressed that, “The woman shared, “I am fine, a little rattled and disturbed. I feel violated, but I also want to make sure this never happens to another woman.”

Meanwhile, the man continued to pester the staff, repeatedly asking about the woman's whereabouts. The flight crew also informed the police in Abu Dhabi, ensuring that law enforcement was waiting as soon as the plane landed.

Sharing an incident that happened with me in the flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston).



I am very grateful to the staff of @__Etiihad and the Abu Dhabi police for the support they provided me.



TW: Sexual Assault — Ananya Chhaochharia (She/her) (@ananyac05) July 18, 2024

‘Zero-Tolerance’: BJP MP Naveen Jindal

In response to the woman's posts on X, Jindal stated that his group of companies maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding such matters.

"Thank you for reaching out and speaking up! It takes a lot of courage to do what you did, and I want you to know that we have a zero-tolerance policy for such matters. I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter, and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken," Jindal, who is also a BJP MP, said.