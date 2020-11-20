Flights, trains to Mumbai may be suspended as COVID-19 cases spike in Delhi

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is contemplating halting flight services from Delhi to Mumbai in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, according to sources.

Train services between Delhi and Mumbai could also be stopped.

While there has been no official word in the matter, sources in the Maharashtra government said that formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

Delhi witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and also reported a record single-day spike of over 8,500 cases on November 11.

A total of 7,546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday (November 19) taking the total count to 5,10,630. According to the Delhi Health Department, 6,685 people recovered from the coronavirus on Friday and the total recoveries now has gone up to 4,59,368.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh is conducting random COVID-19 tests in a move to keep a check on the coronavirus cases.

The reason behind the step is the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.