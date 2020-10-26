Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 29; 80% discount on smartphones, laptops — Details inside

NEW DELHI: E-commerce giant Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is all set to commence from October 29 and will last till November 4.

Flipkart had recently launched its Big Billion Days sale that lasted from October 17-21. And, the Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale, which is currently underway will last until October 28.

Now, the e-commerce platform is gearing up for another biggest sale of the season. Just like the Big Billion Days sale, the 'Big Diwali Sale 'will also start early for Flipkart Plus members. It brings several bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and discounts on a wide variety of products. However, the Flipkart Plus members will have access to the sale deals 12 hours earlier than everyone else.

The Plus members can avail the special discounted deals from midnight of October 29. For others, the Flipkart Big Diwali 2020 sale will start at 12 pm (noon) on the same date.

In addition to special offers on mobiles, TVs, and other products, customers will also be able to avail special cashback offers from a slew of banks like State Bank of India and Axis Bank. Customers can also get no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, with leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and more, as well as on debit cards.

Customers can expect up to 80% off on electronics and accessories including cameras, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more during the Flipkart sale. The e-retailer claims that customers will get discounts up to 80% on mobile phones. While those buying a laptop will be able to avail benefits like 50% discounts on devices.

According to reports, the Big Diwali Sale by Flipkart is expected to bring massive discounts on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, and more. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco C3 among others.

Similarly, Oppo smartphones including Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo A52, Oppo F15, and more, along with Realme Narzo 20 series will also come with some offers. Flipkart will be giving mobile protection at Re. 1.

Flipkart has also pointed out that special deals will be available at specific times of the day during the Big sale week. These will be offered at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 am on phones, TVs and other products.

