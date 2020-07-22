Flood hits 8 districts of Bihar; RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav visits affected areas

New Delhi: Floods have affected several districts of Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The heavy rainfall has inundated several districts of the state.

According to reports, a population of 413952 in 217 Panchayats of 38 blocks in 8 districts have been affected in the floods, while the administration has managed to rescue 13585 stranded people.



The state government is running 5 relief camps where 1075 people have taken shelter where as many as 36948 people are fed through 16 community kitchen.

The details related to 8 districts affected in floods are:

- In Sitamarhi, 30900 people have been affected in 35 panchayats of 5 blocks.

- In Shivhar district, 5178 people are affected in 5 panchayats of 3 blocks.

- In Supaul, 53223 people have been affected in 28 panchayats of 5 blocks.

- In Kishanganj, 1040 people affected in 8 panchayats of 4 blocks.

- In the Darbhanga district, 257364 people affected in 70 panchayats in 9 blocks.

- In Muzaffarpur, 10010 people of 37 panchayats affected in 4 blocks.

- In Gopalganj, 25175 people from 18 panchayats in 4 blocks have been affected.

- In East Champaran district, 30062 people of 18 panchayats in 4 blocks have been affected.

Most parts of the Sitamarhi district were flooded on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains, affecting normal life. People had to wade through the chest- or knee-deep water. In some areas, people had to use boats to go for work.

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concern about the floods situation in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jha`s letter comes in the backdrop of the floods which has affected several districts of Bihar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed concern over the flood situation in the state and visited affected areas in Madhubani district.