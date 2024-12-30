After days of political slugfest over the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are locked in a fresh verbal spat over Rahul Gandhi. The ruling party alleged that Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to celebrate when the entire nation is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that the Congress party has "abused and insulted" Dr Singh. "While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to bring in the New Year even as the nation observes seven days of mourning. Congress doesn't care for Dr Manmohan Singh. They abused and insulted him during his lifetime They continue to do so now. Yesterday nobody went to collect his ashes. Congress even denied Bharat Ratna to Dr Manmohan Singh as per the latest disclosures. This is their true face," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X.

Poonawalla further lashed out saying that for Rahul Gandhi, tourism is nothing new. "Rahul Gandhi has changed the meaning of LoP from Leader of Opposition to Leader of 'paryatan' and Leader of the party....Rahul Gandhi and 'paryatan' is nothing new," said the BJP spokesperson, adding that at a time when the 26/11 attack happened in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi was partying all night.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has launched a counterattack and called a 'diversion politics' by 'Sanghis'. "When will the Sanghis stop this 'Take Diversion' politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb's family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New Year," Tagore posted on X.