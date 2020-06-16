हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Flying smooth and steady: Hardeep Singh Puri on domestic flight operations

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Puri gave the details of the flight operations.

Flying smooth and steady: Hardeep Singh Puri on domestic flight operations

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh on Tuesday said that since the resumption of domestic flights in the country, 730 departures and 734 arrivals have been handled.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Puri gave the details of the flight operations. "Flying smooth and steady. Domestic operations on 15 June 2020, Day 22 till 2359 hrs. Departures 730 with 67,718 passengers handled and 734 Arrivals with 68,236 passengers handled. Total movements 1,464 with 1,35,954 passenger footfalls at airports. The total number of flyers were 67,718," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

India hits out at Pakistan over ‘systematic persecution of religious minorities’, calls it ‘epicentre of global terrorism’
  • 3,43,091Confirmed
  • 9,900Deaths

Full coverage

  • 79,63,453Confirmed
  • 4,34,432Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M12S

Video: Violent face-off at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh between Indian, Chinese troops; Army officer, 2 soldiers martyred