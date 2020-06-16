Flying smooth and steady: Hardeep Singh Puri on domestic flight operations

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh on Tuesday said that since the resumption of domestic flights in the country, 730 departures and 734 arrivals have been handled.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Puri gave the details of the flight operations. "Flying smooth and steady. Domestic operations on 15 June 2020, Day 22 till 2359 hrs. Departures 730 with 67,718 passengers handled and 734 Arrivals with 68,236 passengers handled. Total movements 1,464 with 1,35,954 passenger footfalls at airports. The total number of flyers were 67,718," Puri tweeted.

— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 16, 2020

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.