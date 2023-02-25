'FM Means Failed Minister': Congress' Pawan Khera Takes Dig At Jaishankar Day After Arrest

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera took aim at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a press conference in Raipur on Friday (February 24). His remarks come a day after his arrest by the Assam police over his allegedly offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later released on bail after a Supreme Court hearing on the same day. Speaking to the press, he referred to Jaishankar's statement on China on an ANI podcast and said Jaishankar changed the full form of FM from foreign minister to failed minister, as per reports. He criticised the EAM for stating that "China is a bigger economy and we can't fight it etc."

Khera was in Raipur on Friday to take part in the Congress' 85th plenary session. During the presser, Khera was asked if he regretted his remarks over which he was arrested. He answered with a dialogue from a Hindi movie, "Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai", and added that, "Is liye hum kuch nahi bolega (that is why I will not say anything)"

FM को हम 'Foreign Minister' कहते हैं, लेक‍िन अब FM का मतलब 'Failed Minister' हो गया है।



चीन हमारे बॉर्डर में घुसता जा रहा है, इसकी कोई च‍िंता नहीं है।



आज भारत के व‍िदेश मंत्री कहते हैं- चीन बड़ी अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था है इसलिए हम उसको आंख नहीं द‍िखा सकते।



"Will speak when the time comes. A legal process is on and it is not proper to comment on it," he added.

While speaking about the Congress, Khera bashed the BJP and accused them of 'undemocratically' selecting a party chief and on the other hand, praised his own party for holding a vote to elect its chief.

"This is a historic plenary session, not just because of the prevailing circumstances in which it is taking place but also because a historic election of the Congress president took place, the whole world saw, and close to it a person named (JP) Nadda ji got an extension (as BJP chief). The extension was given to a person who does not even know how he became the president. This is the condition of our rival party," he said as quoted by PTI.

19 जून 2020 का वह काला दिन हम नहीं भूल सकते जब PM मोदी ने चीन को क्लीनचिट दे दी थी।



इसे ढकने के लिए जयशंकर जी कोई भी बयान दे देते हैं, लेकिन उससे कुछ होने नहीं वाला।



जयशंकर जी की यह टिप्पणी खेदजनक है कि 'चीन एक बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था है, हम उनसे लड़ नहीं सकते।'



"We will never back off in protecting democratic principles. If any party can bring the economy back on track, it is the Congress. We know are responsibility and will never run away from it. Nobody can scare us, those who are listening through you, they should also know that we are not scared sitting here and we are fearless. We are fearless that is why we took on the Britishers. The organization which aligned with the Britishers against us, we destroyed them also. So you keep locking horns with us, you have the right, but don't think that you can scare us," Khera added.