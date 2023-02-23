Who Is Pawan Khera, Why He Got Into Trouble For Alleged 'Insult' To PM Modi? 10 Facts About Congress Leader

The Supreme Court today awarded interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case involving his alleged insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after his dramatic removal from an aircraft and arrest at the Delhi airport. Congressman Khera was detained by the Assam police for allegedly making disparaging comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent press conference. The Supreme Court has ordered a Delhi court to grant interim bail to Khera.

Let us inform you that Pawan Khera is an Indian politician, public speaker, and social activist who belongs to the Indian National Congress party. Here are 10 important facts about him:

Born on 31 July 1968, Pawan Khera worked as a journalist before joining politics.

Later he came in contact with the then Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit and was greatly influenced by her political views.

A few days later, Sheila Dixit made him her personal secretary.

During this, Pawan Kheda learned all the subtleties of politics by staying with her.

Pawan Khera joined the Congress party in 2013 after Sheila Dixit stepped down from the post.

He is known for his powerful oratory skills and has delivered several speeches on various political and social issues.

He has also worked as a spokesperson for the Indian National Congress and has appeared on several news channels as a political analyst.

He has been a vocal critic of the ruling party, BJP, and has often spoken out against their policies and decisions.

Kheda is also the chairman of the media and communication cell of the party these days.

In 2021, he was appointed as the national spokesperson of the Indian National Congress party.

Drama At Delhi Airport

Following hours of drama at the Delhi airport, senior Congress politician Pawan Khera was detained by the Assam Police on Thursday after a FIR was filed against him for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera had previously disembarked from an IndiGo flight bound for Raipur, where he intended to join the AICC plenary session that would start on Friday. For some reason involving his luggage, the flight attendants requested Pawan Khera to exit. He was informed as he descended that the DCP was approaching and that he would be unable to travel. As the Delhi Police and the Assam Police arrived at the airport, Congress officials began to chant anti-government slogans on the tarmac.

However, Congressman Pawan Khera, who was detained after being removed from an IndiGo flight for allegedly making "derogatory" comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed the Supreme Court that he had since apologised for the remarks. Following the Congress leader's apology, the Supreme Court instructed the Dwarka court to provide Khera with temporary respite.