हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

FM Nirmala Sitharaman mocks Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: 'Who said poverty is a state of mind'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 2013 comment of poverty being a state of mind, and asked if this is the poverty she was supposed to address.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman mocks Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: &#039;Who said poverty is a state of mind&#039;
FM Nirmala Sitharaman spoke in Rajya Sabha today.

Faced with criticism for her latest Budget not doing enough for the poor, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 2013 comment of poverty being a state of mind, and asked if this is the poverty she was supposed to address.

Replying to the discussion on Budget 2022-23 in the Rajya Sabha, she said her Budget brings stability to the economy and has measures to create jobs.

Without naming Gandhi, she referred to the Congress leader's remarks on poverty to counter the criticism from Opposition leaders, including former finance minister P Chidambaram of the Budget leaving out the poor.

"Please be clear, is this the poverty that you wanted me to address, the poverty of mind?" she said.

As Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi protested that she was mocking the poor, Sitharaman said, "I am not mocking the poor people. The person who had mocked the poor people, you are in alliance with your party."

Amid repeated interruptions, she took Congress leaders to the cleaners for the poverty comment.

"What is the poor that you are talking about?," she asked. "Your former (Congress) president said the poverty does not mean scarcity of food, money or material things. If one possesses self-confidence, then one can overcome it. He said it's a state of mind. I've not named the person but we know who it is."

As protests broke out, she said the comment was reported in the media and she was just quoting the Congress leader.

Taking the help of a Tamil proverb, Sitharaman said she did not take any name but everybody started defending. "If you want a rough translation of the Tamil proverb, it is -- during rainy seasons no one knows where the frog is, but you know where it is when it makes the croak-croak."

Sitharaman took strong exception to senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal's remark that 'India is not in Amrit Kaal but in Rahu Kaal since 2014'.

'Rahu Kaal' was then, when an ordinance brought by the Prime Minister of their own party was tore in front of the media, she said referring to the 2013 incident of Rahul Gandhi.

"That was the Rahu Kaal", she said. Rahu Kaal is what produces G-23"

G-23 is a grouping of 23 Congress leaders including Sibal who have voiced concerns over the party's leadership style.

"Senior leaders of the party are leaving the party. That is Rahu Kaal," she said.

On Priyanka Gandhi's slogan of 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon', the finance minister cited incidents against women to mock the Congress party.

On charges that she did not know the ground reality as she was not an elected member, Sitharaman said, "Did the honourable member imply that all Rajya Sabha members of their time, including the former Prime Minister were disconnected from the reality?"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya SabhaRahul GandhiPoverity is a state of mind Rahul Gandhi remarks
Next
Story

Illegal sand mining case: Punjab CM Channi's nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody

Must Watch

PT7M1S

Top 50: CM Yogi's rally in Shahjahanpur today