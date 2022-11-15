FMGE 2022 exam postponed to January 20, check revised schedule here

FMGE December 2022 Exam Date: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBE) postponed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam. The FMGE exam 2022 will now be held on January 20, 2023 instead of December 4, 2022. The decision to postpone the FMGE exam 2022 was taken in the wake of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections which are scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022.

"Pursuant to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of FMGE December 2022 now on 20th January 2023. 2, the official notice read.

"The FMGE December 2022, therefore, will now be held on 20th January 2023 at timings indicated in the information bulletin for FMGE December 2022," stated the official notice.

The examination board has also extended the deadline to rectify the application and upload the remaining documents till December 15, 2022.

“Deficiency related to documents uploaded (Proof of possessing Primary Medical Qualification, attestation of Primary Medical Qualification certificate by Indian Embassy concerned/apostille, Eligibility

Certificate/Admission Letter, Identity Proof of Citizenship etc) can now be rectified by 15th December 2022,” the official NBE notice read.

As per the revised schedule for the FMGE December 2022 exam, the admit cards will be issued on January 13, 2023, and the FMGE December 2022 Result will be declared by February 10, 2023.

NBEMS conducts a screening test in June and December every year for Indians with medical degrees from foreign universities to qualify for practice medicine in India.