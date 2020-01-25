हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fog disrupts rail services, 21 trains running late in Northern Railway region

Rail services in north India have been adversely hit by low visibility in the region with over 20 trains running late as of Saturday morning. In the Northern Railway region, as many as 21 trains are running late due to low visibility.

New Delhi: Rail services in north India have been adversely hit by low visibility in the region with over 20 trains running late as of Saturday morning. In the Northern Railway region, as many as 21 trains are running late due to low visibility.

Sharing details of the prevailing weather conditions, the Indian MeT department tweeted, "Dense fog observed only in isolated parts. Visibility recorded at 0530 hrs IST of today: Dibrugarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur-50m, Bahraich, Sultanpur-25m." "A Western Disturbance and its interaction with lower-level easterlies is likely to cause rain over the plains of North India from 28th to 29th January", it added.

