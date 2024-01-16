Fog-Hit Delhi Airport Upgrades Runway, Scindia Reveals Steps To Address Passenger Issues

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the Delhi airport has upgraded its runway 29L to CAT III, which will enable low-visibility landings amid dense fog. He also shared the latest initiatives taken by the aviation authorities to address the fog-related disruptions that have affected flight operations in the past few days.

Scindia said that he had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all airlines on Monday to ease the passenger inconvenience caused by flight delays and cancellations. He also said that he had asked for incidence reporting three times a day for all the six metro airports. He said that the compliance of the @DGCAIndia Directives, SOPs, and CARs will be regularly monitored and reported.

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.



1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.



Scindia also said that he had set up ‘War Rooms’ at the six Metro Airports, where airport and airline operators will work together to solve any issues related to passenger discomfort in real-time. He also assured that there will be enough CISF personnel available 24/7 to ensure the security and smooth operations at the airports.

“Enough CISF manpower availability will be guaranteed 24/7. RWY 29L at @DelhiAirport has been made CAT III operational today. We will also operationalize RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting,” Scindia said in his post.

Scindia appeals for calm, cautions against unruly behaviour

On Monday, Scindia also requested the travellers to be patient and assured them that all stakeholders are working tirelessly to reduce the fog-related impact. He said, “It is my sincere request to all travellers to bear with us during this tough period. All stakeholders are doing their best to minimize passenger inconvenience.”

He also cautioned against any cases of unruly behaviour by the passengers and said that they will be dealt with firmly according to the existing legal provisions. He said, “Cases of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with firmly according to the existing legal provisions.”