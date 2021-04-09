Follow COVID-19 guidelines during Ramadan, Islamic Centre issues advisory

New Delhi: Islamic Centre of India on Friday (April 9) issued advisory stating that all the COVID-19 protocol should be fully implemented during Ramadan.

Here's the full list of guidelines issued by Islamic Centre in its advisory:

- It is requested of all to follow rules as per 'sunnat'.

- Only one and a half paragraphs of Tarawih should be read in mosques.

- All the muslims have a duty of keeping fast during Ramadan and they should abide by it.

- No more than 100 people can gather in the mosque.

- Masks and social distancing should be taken care of inside the mosques.

- No use of loudspeakers to wake up at the time of sehri.

- The individuals should reach home before night curfew begins.

- No more than 100 people should be present during iftar.

- All individuals, at the time of iftar, should pray for the end of this pandemic.

- Organize Iftar for the poor this year.

- Distribute iftar party money or its ration should be given to the poor.

Meanwhile, just a few days ahead of Ramadan the authorities clarified the dilemma of many. The authorities revealed that those who are fasting can be vaccinated, and doing so will not go against the rules of the Holy Month.

On Thursday (April 8), India recorded 1,26,789 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,29,28,574. As per the Health Ministry data, over 685 deaths and 59,258 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The active caseload has reached 9,10,319 while the death toll stands at 1,66,862 in the country.

