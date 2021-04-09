Night curfew, restrictions in several states, cities to curb COVID surge in India

New Delhi: With COVID-19 infections spreading at a faster rate in the second wave, the authorities have come up with city/district-specific lockdown-like situations. Many states have imposed a number of restrictions to curb the COVID-19 spread.

On Thursday (April 8), India recorded 1,26,789 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,29,28,574. As per the Health Ministry data, over 685 deaths and 59,258 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The active caseload has reached 9,10,319 while the death toll stands at 1,66,862 in the country.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while holding a meeting with Chief Ministers on the current COVID-19 situation, said that there will be no lockdown. He said that there is a need to work on war footing again to fight against the pandemic.

"A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Here's the list of cities under COVID-19 restrictions:

Delhi

The Delhi government on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) decided to impose a night curfew to curb the COVID-19 spread. The night curfew has been imposed in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30.

If anyone requires to go out during the night curfew orders they will require an e-pass, which can only be obtained from the Delhi government's website www.delhi.gov.in.

However, the order also states that individuals of certain professions like those involved in essential services will be exempted from these restrictions. Adding to this, the order also exempts pregnant women, patients and those travelling to airports, railway stations or bus terminals on showing their tickets.

Punjab

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday (April 7) extended the night curfew, which is in place from 9 pm to 5 am, across the state. The state has also banned political gatherings till April 30.

The authorities have also capped the number of people who can attend funerals and weddings has been reduced to 50 people in indoors halls and 100 for outdoor functions.

Schools and other educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges, in the state have been closed till April 30.

Uttar Pradesh

Night curfew has been imposed in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Bareilly and Meerut.

While most of the state is free from restrictions, night curfew have been imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad from 10 pm to 5 am, and Lucknow Municipal Corporation has ordered a night curfew, starting from 9 pm to 6 am, from April 8 to April 16.

The order exempted the government, semi-government professionals and essential services workers. Schools and other educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges, in the state have been closed till April 15.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (April 8, 2021) announced to impose weekend lockdown in all the urban areas due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The weekend lockdown will be enforced from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

In the past three weeks, the state government has imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays and extended the curbs to some other cities last Sunday.

Additionally, a seven-day lockdown has been ordered for the entire Chhindwara district from April 8.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a night curfew, in 20 cities and eight metros in the state, from 8 pm to 6 am. The major events will be postponed until April 30.

Government offices will remain closed on all Saturdays for the month of April. Also, a gathering of not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings.

Odisha

The Odisha government on Saturday announced that night curfew would be imposed in 10 districts with effect from April 5.

Curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has reportedly imposed night curfew from Monday (April 5) and ordered the closure of multiplexes and gymnasiums.

The night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am, in which food delivery will be allowed while dining at restaurants and hotels has been prohibited.

Schools for classes 1 to 9 have been suspended from April 5 to 19. For college students, except those studying in final-year, classes will remain suspended for the above period. The number of people at social gatherings has been restricted to 100 in the state.

COVID-19 tests, not more than 72 hours old, have also been made mandatory for travellers entering the state.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a lockdown in the Raipur district with effect from April 9 to 19 and has declared the entire district, including the state capital, as a containment zone.

Even the offices of Central, state governments, semi-government as well as private offices including banks are directed to remain closed. Hospitals and ATMs will operate as per usual in the area. Delivery of commodities like milk, newspapers and LPG cylinders will be allowed from 6 am to 8 am and between 5 pm and 6:30 pm.

