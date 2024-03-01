NEW DELHI: In an effort to address the declining standards of political campaign discourse witnessed in recent elections, the Election Commission of India has issued a crucial advisory to all political parties. The advisory emphasizes the need to maintain decorum, exercise utmost restraint in public campaigning, and elevate the discourse to focus on issue-based debates.

Notice To Star Campaigners And Candidates: EC Warns Of Stern Measures

The Election Commission has put 'Star Campaigners' and candidates on notice, cautioning against violations that may breach the Model Code of Conduct. The commission's meticulous approach aims to assess any indirect violations based on advisory guidelines, providing a fair basis for issuing notices in terms of time and content for the upcoming elections.

EC To Watch Repeat Offences

For the upcoming general election to the Lok Sabha and four state Legislative assemblies, the Election Commission will consider "repeat" offences across all phases and geographical areas. This approach aims to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of campaign conduct, discouraging parties from flouting ethical standards repeatedly.

CEC Urges Responsible Political Dialogue

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has underscored the importance of fostering ethical and respectful political discourse. Encouraging parties to inspire rather than divide and promote ideas over personal attacks, Kumar's statements align with the proactive advisory, setting the stage for a more civil and issue-focused 2024 General Election.

Balancing Freedom of Expression And Level Playing Field

While recognizing the need to balance freedom of expression and maintain a level playing field, the advisory notes the Election Commission's self-restrained approach. The commission's notices aim to serve as moral censure, encouraging responsible conduct without outright prohibitions to minimize disruptions to campaigning activities.

EC Acknowledges IT And Social Media Impact

The advisory acknowledges the challenges posed by the evolving landscape of information technology and social media platforms. It recognizes the blurred lines between pre-MCC and the 48-hour silence period, urging political parties, leaders, and candidates to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and legal framework to prevent surrogate or indirect violations.

Responsibility Of Star Campaigners To Uphold Ethical Standards

Designated as "star campaigners" under Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, political party leaders delivering speeches during rallies enjoy privileges but bear the responsibility of upholding the highest ethical standards. The advisory reinforces the harmonious and purposeful construction of the Model Code of Conduct and statutory provisions, emphasizing ethical conduct during election campaigns.