Following Pragyan, Vikram Lander Goes Into Sleep After Successful Lift-Off, ISRO Shares Images Of Experiment

New Delhi: In the latest update from the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Vikram Lander has entered sleep mode, marking another milestone in India's lunar exploration journey. This significant development occurred at approximately 08:00 Hrs. IST, setting the stage for the next phase of the mission.

Prior to transitioning into sleep mode, the Vikram Lander conducted a series of in-situ experiments involving the ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP, and ILSA payloads at its new location on the lunar surface. These experiments yielded valuable data, which has been diligently transmitted back to Earth, where scientists eagerly await the insights they hold.

Following the completion of these experiments, the payloads have been powered down, conserving valuable resources for the mission's future activities. However, the lander's receivers remain active, ensuring a continuous line of communication with mission control on Earth.



The Vikram Lander's journey is far from over. It will remain in its slumber until the depletion of its solar power reserves and the eventual drainage of its batteries. The anticipated awakening is set for around September 22, 2023, marking a critical date in the mission's timeline.

The hope and expectation are that both the Vikram Lander and its trusty companion, the Pragyan rover, will spring back to life as the lunar environment once again bathes them in sunlight. This reawakening will herald the continuation of their mission, which aims to unravel the moon's secrets and contribute to humanity's expanding knowledge of our celestial neighbor.