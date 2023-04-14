topStoriesenglish2594833
UDHAMPUR FOOTBRIDGE COLLAPSE

WATCH: Footbridge Collapses In J&K's Udhampur During Baisakhi Celebrations, Many Injured

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Udhampur: At least forty people, including several children, were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday. According to local officials, the incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of the Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, said locals. 

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.

 

 

Overloading Led To Bridge Collapse

 

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. However, there has been no causality, he added.

Meanwhile, Manik Gupta, the chairman of the Chenani Municipality said that, "At least 80 people were injured, including 20-25 who are critical. We have referred 6-7 people to District Hospital. The others are here in Chenani and are being looked after by the medical staff."

 

 

Rescue Operation Underway

 

Police and relief teams have reached the spot and a rescue operation is currently underway, the officials said. The injured have been admitted to the Chenani hospital, they said. Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added.

