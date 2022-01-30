हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa polls

For Congress, it’s 'Gandhi Parivaar ka Goa', they treat the state as ‘vacation spot’: Amit Shah's dig

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Goans need to choose between BJP's 'Golden Goa' and Congress's 'Gandhi parivar ka Goa'”. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (January 30) sharpened attack on Congress and said the party only sees the poll-bound coastal state as 'Gandhi Parivaar ka Goa'. 

Addressing a public meeting in Goa’s Ponda, Amit Shah said that for the Gandhi family, Goa is just a “vacation spot”.

“BJP brought development to Goa. For Gandhi family, Goa is just a vacation spot. We raised state's budget from 432 Cr (2013-14) to 2,567 Cr (Yr 2021). Ex-CM Digambar Kamat did nothing on infrastructure development. We did what we promised,” ANI quoted the Home Minister as saying. 

He added, “Goans need to choose between BJP's 'Golden Goa' and Congress's 'Gandhi parivar ka Goa'”. 

Shah said that the development of small states is Narendra Modi government's priority, adding that it can happen “only if there is stability”. 

Launching an attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for contesting the upcoming Goa polls, Shah said, “These parties cannot form a government here. It is only the BJP that can do so. Unless there is political stability, there can be no development.”

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister said the Congress MP suffered from "Modi-phobia".

Shah is on a one-day visit to Goa where he will address several public meetings and participate in a door-to-door campaign.

Shah was welcomed at the Dabolim airport by BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis, Union minister Shripad Naik, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and others.

After his arrival, the senior BJP leader visited Sai Baba temple at Borim village in South Goa. 

In Ponda, Shah was campaigning for party candidate and former Goa CM Ravi Naik, who had recently joined the BJP from the Congress. 

After his door-to-door campaign in Sanvordem constituency, Shah would address a public meeting there and later he will address a public meeting in Vasco.

BJP has fielded its candidates in all the 40 Goa Assembly constituencies. Election to Goa’s 40 Assembly seats will take place on February 14 in a single phase. 

(With agency inputs)

