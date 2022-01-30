हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly election 2022

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to visit poll-bound state today

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit South Goa today...after a public meeting at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, which will be broadcasted digitally, we`ll launch an Umbrella campaign in Vasco," said Sadanand Shet Tanavade, chief, Goa BJP.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to visit poll-bound state today

Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a day visit to poll-bound Goa on Sunday (January 30, 2022) where he will address three public meetings in the state and will launch an umbrella campaign, informed Bharatiya Janata Party Goa chief.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit South Goa today...after a public meeting at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, which will be broadcasted digitally, we`ll launch an Umbrella campaign in Vasco," said Sadanand Shet Tanavade, chief, Goa BJP.

BJP has fielded ITS candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In March 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 13 seats and the Congress 17 in the 40-member assembly.

The BJP formed an alliance with Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents, following which they had claimed a majority in the 21 in the 40-member house. At that time, the Goa government led by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar came to power.

This year, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress, MGP, GFP among others will be contesting the polls.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022Goa assembly election 2022goa election 2022BJPAmit Shah
Next
Story

UP's goons, mafias are either in jail or in SP's list of candidates, Amit Shah's jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

Must Watch

PT26M59S

Zee News Opinion Poll: what is Janta Ka Mood of 17 districts and 120 seats of Purvanchal?