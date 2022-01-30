Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to visit poll-bound state today

Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a day visit to poll-bound Goa on Sunday (January 30, 2022) where he will address three public meetings in the state and will launch an umbrella campaign, informed Bharatiya Janata Party Goa chief.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit South Goa today...after a public meeting at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, which will be broadcasted digitally, we`ll launch an Umbrella campaign in Vasco," said Sadanand Shet Tanavade, chief, Goa BJP.

BJP has fielded ITS candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In March 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 13 seats and the Congress 17 in the 40-member assembly.

The BJP formed an alliance with Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents, following which they had claimed a majority in the 21 in the 40-member house. At that time, the Goa government led by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar came to power.

This year, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress, MGP, GFP among others will be contesting the polls.

